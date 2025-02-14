With gentle winds sweeping Delhi AQI remains ‘moderate’

Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on Friday with the flow of gentle wind and a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius and an AQI of 131, which falls under the category of ‘Moderate’.

Notably, the maximum temperature in the city stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain the same for the next three days.

Advertisement

There has been a fall of up to 01°C in the minimum temperature and 02°C fall in the maximum temperature over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and the minimum temperatures in Delhi are in the range of 23 to 25°C and 09 to 11°C, respectively, the weather department stated.

The minimum temperature was near normal and the maximum was above normal at 03°C in most places. Mainly clear sky with predominant surface wind from the northwest direction with wind speed reaching 20 to 22 kmph prevailed during the past 24 hours. The wind speed was less than 16 kmph northwest direction prevailed over the region in the forenoon today, the IMD added.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor) and 401-500 (severe).

The prevailing pollution levels are anticipated to persist, impacting the health and well-being of the citizens of the city, emphasising the need for vigilance and precautionary measures.