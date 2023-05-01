Will probe Smart City project: HP Minister

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that the Congress government will probe the wastage of public exchequer in the name of Smart City, after victory in the civic body elections.

While addressing media persons here on Sunday, he claimed that the Congress will wrest the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections from BJP with a two-thirds majority.

“The Congress has formed a strong government in the state with a good majority and now after winning the civic body elections, we will form a double-engine government that will give strength to the party and will ensure progress and development of the Shimla City,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of turning Shimla city into an eyesore with concrete and iron in the last five years, while they were in power in the state and municipal body, he said that the wasteful expenditure of public money will be investigated.

“Our government will fulfill and deliver all the 10 Guarantees promised to the public by the Congress in the five years. BJP leaders are trying to misinform the voters of the municipal body,” he alleged.

The progress and development of the state will in no way be stopped as being misled by the BJP, he remarked, adding that Congress will get more financial package to the state from the centre for development.

He appealed to the voters to repeat the similar mandate in the municipal elections as well, that had been given to Congress in the last Assembly elections.

Replying to the question he said that the BJP should not be worried about the photograph of six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh missing from the campaign posters of Congress. The people of the state have him in their hearts and will always be alive in their thoughts till infinity, he said, promising to contribute his best in the politics of the state in a positive way by being his reflection as a son.

He advised the Leader of the Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur to act as a mature leader and accept the mandate of the public and contribute to the development of the state in a constructive manner.