Himachal PWD Minister calls on Nitin Gadkari

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Thursday evening and discussed about various road projects keeping in view the ensuing monsoon season in the state.

The Union Minister approved Rs 50 crore under CRIF for Khamadi-Tikkar road in district Shimla on the request of the PWD Minister.

Singh also urged for releasing Rs 150 Crore already announced by the Union Minister for repairing PWD roads connecting the National Highways.

Advertisement

He said this is very crucial keeping in view the ensuing monsoons in the state.

Singh also requested for speedy sanction of Rs 30 crore estimate already submitted to NHAI for maintenance and repair of Kamand – Kataula and Chail Chowk-Pandoh roads on priority as these serve as alternate roads and facilitate easing traffic congestions.

He said that these roads played a major role when National Highway was damaged and added that these are all weather roads and their improvement and proper maintenance can be helpful in solving traffic congestions towards Kullu Manali.

The PWD Minister also apprised the Union Minister that the Chief Minister has already taken up the matter of construction of Shimla-Mataur NH to four lane standard instead of two lane standard with the Union Minister.

He urged to issue necessary directions to concerned authorities of NHAI for uniform upgradation of the National Highway.

The Minister also informed that many important projects have been deleted in the Draft Annual Plan which are significant for the state and urged for their inclusion in the Annual Plan 2024-25.

Singh also informed that the Rehabilitation estimate of a section of NH 5 worth Rs 70 crore submitted to the Ministry is still pending and requested for its speedy approval keeping in view the starting of holy Mani Mahesh Yatra in coming August.

The Union Minister assured of all possible help to the state.