Wife alleges conspiracy against Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar rally

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said her husband’s illness was neglected inside jail as part of a conspiracy.

She was speaking at the INDIA bloc’s protest rally in Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to its official X handle to share a video of Sunita Kejriwal speaking on the health issues of Arvind Kejriwal. She said, “Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for the last 22 years. He takes insulin to control his high sugar. When he went to jail, he was not given insulin. We had to go to court to get his insulin. What is the meaning of this? His illness was ignored as part of the conspiracy.”

Advertisement

Elaborating on the Delhi CM’s health issues, Sunita Kejriwal said, “There is a sensor fitted on the chief minister’s hand. He takes readings from the reader to know his sugar level. A graph is prepared in this reader and the sugar level of the whole day is recorded in that graph. Generally, if the sugar level goes below 70, the patient feels nervous. Whenever this happens at home, we take care of the chief minister.”

She further said, “A few days ago, we came to know that his sugar level in jail was continuously down and even at night while sleeping it had gone below 50. Thank God that no untoward incident happened. But his life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched.”

Sunita Kejriwal also targeted Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena saying, “The lieutenant governor has written a letter and alleges in the letter that the chief minister is deliberately eating less. Is it a joke? Is he (Arvind Kejriwal) putting his own life in danger? On the other hand, they say that they are taking less insulin. Now you people tell me that this is not a dictatorship. Is this not a conspiracy?”

Lashing out at the BJP, Sunita Kejriwal said the government was trying to defame the CM elected by the people. She added, “What have BJP MPs done for the people of Delhi? They just want to stop the work of Delhiites. These people have only one politics, that of hatred and stoppage of work, but your CM and Delhi’s CM are not afraid of all these things. He will fight for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacked the ruling party aat the demonstration rally.

Talking about the origin of the AAP, Mann stated that the Aam Aadmi Party emerged from the struggles at Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan. The party has made sons and daughters from ordinary households into MPs, MLAs, ministers, and chief ministers. Because of this, the party thinks about common people and makes decisions in their favour, added Mann.

The Punjab CM also hit out at the Central government by asserting that the arrogance of the BJP has diminished because they used to claim they’d win over 400 seats, but they didn’t even cross the 250 mark and only got 240. Yet, they are still being arrogant. However, when we all come together to save democracy, their arrogance crumbles.