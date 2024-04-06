Why ED attempting to implicate AAP leaders without evidence: Jasmine Shah

AAP leader Jasmine Shah on Saturday questioned the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), alleging as to why the federal probe agency attempted to implicate the AAP leaders without substantiated evidence with regard to the liquor policy case.

Shah further claimed that despite the money trail being in the public domain for sixteen days, the probe agency is yet to initiate an investigation, and further claimed that the country wanted to know, when will the ED begin probing BJP’s connections with alleged liquor scam’s kingpin Sarath Reddy, Magunta Reddy and Raghav Reddy.

The AAP leader further claimed that one of the accused in the case Sarath Reddy gave Rs 55 crore to the BJP, money trail in front of the country for 16 days, and asked as to why the ED is yet to start investigation.

Advertisement

Attacking the BJP further, the AAP leader said that “Magunta Reddy’s son, Raghav Reddy, was imprisoned for 5 months, after which he changed his statement, based on that CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on one hand, and on the other, the NDA alliance gave a Lok Sabha ticket to Magunta Reddy on March 29th. Many questions are being raised about this.”

Shah wondered as to whether there is any deal behind giving Magunta Reddy a Lok Sabha ticket by the NDA’s ally the TDP, and asked as to why the ED was not initiating a probe into this.

“Magunta Reddy is asking for votes everywhere with PM Modi’s picture, where is money coming from for his election expenses,” Shah questioned.

The senior AAP leader asserted and claimed that the probe agency has been investigating the excise policy case for two years, and during the period it has called approximately 500 witnesses and conducted more than 250 searches, and it is consistently tracing the money trail.