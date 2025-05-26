Waterlogging at Minto bridge: CM suspends JE over negligence

Taking stern action over the waterlogging that occurred near Minto Road after heavy rain on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the suspension of PWD’s Junior Engineer (JE) for alleged negligence.

The government has also issued a show cause notice to the Assistant Engineer(Electrical) concerned, giving a 48-hour deadline to respond, and a formal explanation has also been sought from the Executive Engineer in the matter.

As mentioned earlier by the government, this step resonates with its zero-tolerance approach towards administrative lapses.

Gupta has asserted that any official responsible for disrupting public life due to dereliction of duty will face strict disciplinary action.

It was despite prior instructions, the department concerned failed to take timely preventive measures to ensure effective drainage, prompting the government to initiate immediate accountability, the CM said.

She has also given clear directions to all the departments to ensure that proper drainage systems are in place before the monsoon.

Gupta emphasised on timely desilting and cleaning of drains and sewers, adding that nodal officers for waterlogging-prone areas will be held directly accountable for any further lapses.

Reiterating her commitment to civic welfare, the CM called for a robust preparedness, real-time monitoring, and a proactive on-ground response.

Gupta has made it very clear to the related departments that “negligence in delivering essential public services will not be tolerated.”

On Sunday morning, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging due to the unexpected and heavy overnight rainfall that occurred on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

The rain, which was accompanied by gusty winds, resulted in tree felling at several places, also triggering waterlogging.