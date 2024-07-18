Water shortage and waterlogging, Delhi grappling with both: Sachdeva

Lashing out at the Delhi government for alleged mismanagement, State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that even as the water shortage persists in the city, Water Minister Atishi is neither paying attention to the problem nor is she taking any concrete steps to overcome the crisis.

Sachdeva accused the Delhi Minister of continuing with political theatrics and false statements while the people continued to face the problem.

The Delhi BJP chief further pointed out that many areas in the city including Madanpur Khadar, Sangam Vihar, Deoli, Chhatarpur, RK Puram, Bijwasan, Mahipalpur, Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Paharganj, Old Delhi, Seelampur, and Mustafabad, are still reeling under water shortages.

He alleged that the situation in Delhi has deteriorated to such an extent that even water tankers are unable to supply adequate water, causing severe difficulties for the people.

The BJP leader claimed fights over tanker water have become commonplace in some localities.

He said there are still many areas where pipelines have not been laid, forcing people to stand in long queues for hours to fill just two jerry cans of drinking water.

The Delhi BJP president said in colonies like Punjabi Basti, Rajasthani Colony, Gayatri Colony, and Nehru Vihar, plus in many more such localities, potable water is supplied on a daily basis by tankers, and he alleged that the AAP leaders are forcing the residents to rely on these tankers to continue their extortion.

Recently, tanker mafias were caught stealing water, but no action has been taken against them, Sachdeva lamented.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded that the water minister should take concrete steps to address Delhi’s water crisis. He pointed out that while the city is grappling with the scarcity of natural resources, it is also troubled by waterlogging after the rains.