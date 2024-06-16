Water crisis: Atishi writes to DP chief demanding security for main water pipelines in city

Even as the Delhi Jal Board fixed the leakage by repairing the pipeline to South Delhi in six hours’ time on Sunday 25 per cent less water could reach the consumers as the damage allegedly done persists.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the national capital’s water supply network through the main water pipeline to intensify the ongoing water crisis. She wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday demanding immediate deployment of police personnel to protect the critical infrastructure.

In her letter to Arora, she cited a recent incident where six bolts of the South Delhi Main Pipeline at Garhi Mendu were slashed with malicious intent resulting in obstruction of water supply in South Delhi by 25 per cent. She added that the attack underscores an urgent need for heightened security to protect Delhi’s vital water resources.

In her letter, Atishi further said, “Yesterday, our ground patrolling team reported a major leakage in our South Delhi Rising Mains, the main water pipeline that carries water from Sonia Vihar WTP) to South Delhi. This was near the DTL substation in Garhi Medhu. Our patrolling team found several large 375 mm bolts and one 12-inch bolt had been cut from the pipeline causing the leakage. The fact that several large bolts had been cut seems to indicate foul play and sabotage.”

“I am writing to request the deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days. This would be very important for putting a stop to miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with our water pipelines which have now become Delhi’s lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi. I want to thank you in advance for your cooperation,” she concluded the letter.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi are facing water shortages amid the scorching heat. According to the water minister, the water level at the crucial Wazirabad reservoir has dropped.

She also claimed that water was not being supplied properly to Delhi through the Munak Canal as well which is adding to the woes of the national capital.