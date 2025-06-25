Virtual hearing soon in Labour Department: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

Chairing a meeting on making the functioning of his department more accountable, transparent, and technologically-empowered on Wednesday, Delhi’s Labour Minister Kapil Mishra suggested early implementation of virtual hearing (online proceedings) so that workers could participate without geographical constraints.

Since information technology is an administrative necessity today, he said the virtual hearing is not only a need of the hour but also a major step toward making the justice delivery process accessible and transparent.

Advertisement

The minister emphasized that the core responsibility of the Labour Department is to protect the interests of workers.

Advertisement

He directed officials to ensure that no worker is meted out with injustice at any point, be it the issue related to wages, termination from employment, disputes with management, or compensation matters —every case should be resolved promptly and fairly.

The meeting was attended by the Labour Commissioner, Joint Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners at the district level. Its primary focus was to enhance the use of information technology in the department and ensure speedy resolution of pending labour-related cases.

One of the key decisions taken in the meeting was that the department’s portal will publish a complete list of all cases, related orders, and departmental decisions.

It is said the move would provide timely and transparent information to complainants or aggrieved parties, while it will also ensure the department’s accountability.

Mishra further said, “The Delhi government is fully committed to the welfare of workers. Injustice against even a single worker will not be tolerated. These workers are the foundation of the nation, the true builders of the country. Protecting their rights is our foremost responsibility.”

In this context, he informed that several corrective steps are being taken to simplify departmental procedures to make them more tech-driven, and enhance public utility.