Vijender Gupta leads Tiranga Yatra in honour of sacrifices made by Armed Forces

Tributes were paid to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces while celebrating the remarkable achievement of Operation Sindoor during a Tiranga Yatra carried out by the Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly and MLA, Vijender Gupta, in Rohini here on Thursday.

Addressing the rally, Gupta said, “We all have a role to play in serving our nation through our spirit, values, and collective commitment to uphold India’s unity and integrity. The march, which started from Maheshwari Apartment in Sector-14, culminated at Central Market in Prashant Vihar.

Advertisement

Gupta described the Tiranga Yatra as a powerful tribute to the brave soldiers who protect the nation with unwavering dedication. Stating that honouring their sacrifices is not just a duty, but a shared responsibility of every citizen, Gupta added, “Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment in India’s defence history, showcasing the strength and resilience of our Armed Forces.”

Advertisement