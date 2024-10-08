Vijender Gupta alleges Kejriwal bid to avoid inspection of CM house before handover process

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of an attempt to obstruct the mandatory handing over of the official CM’s residence to the Public Works Department (PWD) to avoid inspection of the premises to verify inventory.

Gupta said the former chief minister did so to prevent the concerned department from inquiring about an alleged scam in the construction and makeover of the CM’s house.

He demanded that the PWD should keep the house locked till it is formally inspected and an inventory is made.

Advertisement

Gupta also claimed that the person, who was seen receiving the keys from Mrs Sunita Kejriwal, suddenly went missing after the receipt of the PWD letter. Quoting sources, he said he got himself hospitalised.

The BJP leader also alleged that the incumbent CM had taken possession of the house before the completion of the allotment formalities.

The sequence of events, he said, points to Kejriwal’s attempts to prevent the PWD from inspecting the 6 Flagstaff Road residence, and wanted to know what the AAP chief was trying to hide from the public.

The BJP leader claimed that a PWD letter dated October 6 reveals that the keys to 6, Flag Staff Road were initially handed over to Kejriwal’s personal staff rather than the PWD without any stated reason.

Gupta’s letter reads: “As you are aware, some vigilance cases pertaining to the construction of the residence at 6, Flag Staff Road are underway. It is therefore necessary on the part of PWD to undertake an inspection and a detailed stock of inventories inside the house prior to making fresh allotment of the house,” the BJP MLA added.

In the light of these revelations, the leader of the Opposition demanded immediate PWD inspection of the CM’s residence and a full disclosure of all documents related to the handover process, and an independent probe into the entire sequence of events, including the person’s unavailability, who was given the keys of the house by ex- CM’s wife.