“Victory of truth,” says AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Manish Sisodia’s bail

Expressing joy over the Supreme Court granting Manish Sisodia bail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh called it a victory of truth and a big relief for the party.

“This is the victory of truth. As I have said earlier, there is no truth/evidence in this case. Our leaders were forcibly put in jail. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months… I thank the Supreme Court that we got justice and the decision has come in favour of AAP and every worker is excited. I pray to God that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain also come out of jail soon. This is a slap on the dictatorship of the central government.” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

“This is a big relief for the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi. Now the path to justice will open soon for Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain. Will the Prime Minister of the country give an account of the 17 months of Manish Sisodia’s life that were wasted? Not even a single rupee was recovered from Manish Sisodia’s house…This is a very big relief for the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and everything will be good and soon our two other leaders will also come out,” he added.

The advocate representing Manish Sisodia, Rishikesh Kumar said, “The court has said that if you have the evidence then there is no case of tampering. If you have kept him in jail for so long, it’s against the principles of bail. Be it the case of ED or section 45, the cardinal rule of bail is applied there. And keeping this in mind, that Manish Sisodia has already been in jail for 17 months, the Supreme Court dismissed all the pleas of ED and granted him bail. The Court has also said that the statement of ED in court that trial will end in 6-8 months, it doesn’t seem it will…”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Manish Sisodia, saying, “Bahut badhayi.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated that Manish Sisodia’s release has shown that the legal system has taken a long time to give justice to him.

“We all know that ED has been misused by BJP for a long time. They are using it as a political tool to silence the opposition. Manish Sisodia’s release has shown that the legal system has taken a long time to give justice to him,” said Manickam Tagore.

Meanwhile, sweets are being distributed at the residence of Sanjay Singh as Manish Sisodia gets bail.