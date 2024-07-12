Victory of truth, defeat of BJP’s conspiracy: AAP on Kejriwal’s interim bail

Expressing happiness over the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the AAP on Friday said it is victory of truth and defeat of BJP’s “conspiracy”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi said, “Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Special ED court of Rouse Avenue. Today, the SC granted interim bail to Kejriwal. Both prove that the investigation of this fake liquor scam that has been going on for the last two years is a conspiracy of the BJP only.”

Attacking the BJP, she said, “The BJP is conspiring to stop the work of the AAP, the Delhi government, the people of Delhi and hence they put the elected Chief Minister of Delhi in jail in a fake case, without any evidence.”

Calling Kejriwal’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “motivated”, Atishi said, “BJP knew that bail had been granted by the Rouse Avenue court, they knew that bail would be granted by the SC as well. That is why they hatched another conspiracy and the day before Arvind Kejriwal’s bail case was to come up in the SC, the BJP got Kejriwal arrested by its another political weapon, the CBI.”

“Why was he arrested by the CBI? They got him arrested only and only because if he gets bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, he will come out and start working for the people of Delhi at 10 times the speed,” she said.

The Minister further said, “I want to tell the BJP that one after the other, every court of this country has exposed your conspiracy. One court after another has said that there is no evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and today one court after another is granting bail to him. I would like to say to the BJP that put an end to your pride, put an end to your ego. And stop plotting against other parties and against democracy.”

“Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. This bail of Arvind Kejriwal today makes it clear to the entire country that he stood with the truth, is standing with it and will continue to do so,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiment, her Cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The SC considered that Section 19 of PMLA under which ED arrested Kejriwal is subjective. It is worth noting that the PMLA law under which the bail provisions are so strict, the rules of arrest will also be of high standard. It is not possible that you arrest someone on every small issue and then do not grant bail. Similarly, if bail is easy in any law, then arrest is also easy in it.”

Senior party leader Sandeep Pathak said, “Some decisions of the court are such that they determine the direction of the country. The court’s order has demolished the so-called liquor scam hatched by the BJP. This entire case is fake.”