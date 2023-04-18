Vedanta Aluminium deploys IIoT tech for emission control

Vedanta Aluminium, has augmented its 2400 MW Thermal Power Plant with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)devices in fabric filters to improve emissions control.

Fabric filters are special bag filters placed after electrostatic precipitators in chimneys to collect or particulate matter from the hot gas emanating from the power plant boiler system, stopping them from escaping into the atmosphere. The differential pressure between the bags plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the filters. This is the 3rd line of defense in capturing particulate matter and gases, which significantly improves the air quality. The company has moved from the traditional way of measuring differential pressure through transmitters tousing IIoT devices for precise monitoring and immediate action, said a release issued by the company on Monday.

The company said greenhouse gas is the lowest at Vedanta among all primary aluminium producers in the country. It has launched the first low carbon green aluminium and is the largest industrial consumer of renewable energy at 3 billion units.

Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, “We are committed to further improving our environmental sustainability performance through a structured approach that includes adoption of best-in-industry practices, leading-edge digital technologies, consistent improvements in efficiency of resource-intensive processes, circular initiatives and in corporation of ‘Design for Sustainability’ principles into our operations”.