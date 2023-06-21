V-P Dhankhar to be chief guest at Jammu University Spl. convocation tomorrow

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Thursday be the chief guest at the special convocation of the University of Jammu here.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai said on Wednesday that the University of Jammu is holding a “Special Convocation” on 22 June, wherein 211 Gold Medals for the years 2016–2019 and 265 PhD degrees for the years 2017–2019 will be awarded to the students.

Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor and Chancellor, University of Jammu, shall preside over the Convocation. The vice-chancellor was flanked by Prof. Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, Prof Rajeev Rattan, Director, CDC, Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Member Secretary, JKSET, Prof Monika Sethi and Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge Media.

The University of Jammu, in its efforts to give a boost to the local language and culture, has taken the initiative to promote Dogri, which finds a place in the banners, invitation cards, and programme schedule of the Convocation alongside English. The promotion of Dogri began with a project undertaken by the University to translate the Constitution of India into Dogri, and thereafter the University organised a ten-day multi-arts festival, “Duggar Darpan,” in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Regional Centre, Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Rai further shared that the University is envisioning to have the signages in the University in Dogri as well. To promote national and regional languages, the University is in the process of setting-up a full-fledged Directorate of Hindi and a Centre of Excellence in Dogri, said Prof. Rai, who further added that this has been possible with the liberal support from the Government of J&K.

Prof. Rai said that the University has also taken numerous initiatives in sync with the prime minister’s call for a “Land to Lab” and “Lab to Land” approach.

The vice-chancellor threw light on various achievements and special programmes initiated by the university, like ‘College on Wheels’ wherein for the first time the students of the University of Jammu shall be a part of the special train journey, an initiative by the J&K Higher Education Council where students will get an opportunity for real-time experience and project based learning.

Another initiative shared by the vice-vhancellor is a four-year Undergraduate programme ‘Design Your Degree’ which is path-breaking and unique and is soon being rolled out. Perhaps, the University of Jammu is a pioneer to offer such a programme that will allow students to design their own curriculum, giving emphasis on skill development, interdisciplinarity and hands-on-training.

The University has recently entered into a very prestigious Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the High Altitude Warfare School of Army at Gulmarg in the discipline of Disaster Management and in this context, the University shall offer programmes to the trainees and officers of HAWS while giving due weightage to their experiential learning, said Prof Rai.