Uttar Pradesh: Noida’s air quality recorded in ‘poor ‘category

The air quality in Noida on Monday morning was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with an air quality index of 204.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Safar-India, the current PM 2.5 concentration in Noida was 5.2 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24-hour air quality guidelines value.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index also dipped in Ghaziabad.

According to data released by SAFAR, the air quality index in the Loni area has been recorded at 229.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good”, 51 and 100 are “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are “moderate”, 201 and 300 are “poor”, 301 and 400 are “very poor”, and 401 and 450 are “severe” and “severe+” when AQI exceeds 450.