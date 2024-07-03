United Hindu Front protest Rahul’s alleged anti-Hindu remarks at Jantar Mantar

The United Hindu Front held a massive protest at Jantar Mantar here over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged anti-Hindu remarks in Parliament and demanded the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and his removal from the post of leader of the Opposition the house.

The UHF, in a statement, said a memorandum was submitted to the President of India Droupadi Murmu in this regard. Copies of the memorandum were sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the protesters, UHF’s international executive president and senior BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal alleged that Gandhi repeatedly insults Hindus. He said the Congress leader has no regard for his position as the Opposition’s leader in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader hit out at the Congress MP for allegedly deceiving the people of the country with false promises.

The protest was led by the international president of the UHF and President of the Delhi-NCR Sant Mahamandal Mahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj.

Numerous saints joined the protest to express their opposition to the remarks of the Congress leader including Mahant Digambar Shyam Giri Maharaj, Mahant Naval Kishore Das, Mahant Kanchan Giri Maharaj, Mahant Lalit Goswami, Dharmendra Bedi and Mandeep Goyal among others.