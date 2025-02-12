Two-year-old rescued, gang of four behind kidnapping arrested

Two days after a two-year-old boy was kidnapped from Khajauri Khas in North East Delhi, the police, on Wednesday, rescued the child and arrested two women among four of gang involved in the case.

A complaint about the missing child was registered by his parents at the Khajuri Khas police station on Monday. In the complaint, the mother of the boy said she lost him while returning home from Sunday Market.

Soon after registering the complaint, a police team engaged in searching for the child. After conducting a search in the locality, they scanned nearly CCTV footage in the 3 km radius and eventually identified a woman carrying the child before handing him to a man. Equipped with the clue, the police team managed to arrest the duo, who were later identified as Nahida Sahiba, 32, and Mohd. Rizwan, 25, from the Shahdara Railway Station.

After trying to mislead the police initially, they confessed to the crime after a sustained interrogation. However, they told the police that after the kidnapping, they sold the child to a couple in Aligarh for Rs 3 lakh, a police official said.

Later, the child was rescued in a raid from the possession of another female member of the gang, Chammo, 54. She said her daughter and son-in-law had adopted the child, added the officials.

An official said during her interrogation, Nahida revealed that she had become part of the kidnapping at the instance of Shokin, a resident of Seelampur, who approached her to find a child for adoption in exchange for money.