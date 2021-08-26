Two-time Akali minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal’s presence

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the AAP on Thursday in the presence of party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gurdaspur.

With Sekhwan’s induction, the AAP hopes to better its electoral prospects in the Majha region of the state where the party failed to open its account during 2017 Assembly polls.

Welcoming Sekhwan into the party, Kejriwal said he and his family have done a lot for Punjab and made great contribution in the politics of the state. “Today, he has become a part of our family to serve the state. We want such a Punjab where all people can enjoy peace, harmony and equal rights,” he said.

Sekhwan, 71, remained revenue, rehabilitation and public relations minister in the Parkash Singh Badal Cabinet from 1997 till 2002. He also remained education minister from 2009 till 2012 in the Badal Cabinet.The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) had expelled Sekhwan from the primary membership of the party in 2018 after the one-time fierce loyalist of Badal announced his resignation as senior vice-president and core committee member.

Sekhwan, a former senior vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Sanyukt), had been keeping a low profile since former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Member of Parliament, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, joined their hands in June.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura—the Akali leaders, who parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal over its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s style of working—had formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after dissolving their factions, the SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).

The SAD (Taksali) was formed by Brahmpura, Sekhwan and former MP Ratan Singh Ajnala in December 2018 after the trio leaders had raised a banner of revolt against the SAD. Last year, Dhindsa floated the SAD (Democratic). From SAD (T), Sekhwan was the first to join hands with Dhindsa.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal today disapproved of the recent controversial remarks made by two advisers of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.”I believe that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. Nobody can separate us. Such statements are not right,” he said, without directly referring to Sidhu”s advisers.

The Delhi CM said Punjab is a border state. If any statement is to be given then it should be given responsibly. “We do not want to do politics over such issues,” he said.