Kejriwal joins teachers’ protest, seeks chance for AAP govt

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined a temporary teachers’ protest at Mohali and promised to regularise their jobs if AAP comes to power in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

Kejriwal visited the dharna of the temporary teachers who are sitting in for 165 days in front of the Punjab School Education Board in Mohali and the unemployed physical training instructors at the overhead water tank in Sohana and listened to their demands. He assured the protesting teachers that with the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, they would be regularised so that an atmosphere of good education could be created in the state.

“The Channi government has put up hoardings at various places for regularising 36,000 temporary employees, but neither the teachers nor hundreds and thousands of outsourced employees of sanitation and other departments were regularized,” he said addressing teachers.

Lashing out at Punjab CM, Kejriwal said whatever was announced should also be implemented. He said that with the provision of the best education facilities in Delhi, the AAP government in Delhi has changed the atmosphere of education.

“That is why the credit for good education and best results goes to the teachers. For this, the teachers were given training from abroad and non-academic work from the teachers was completely barred along with paying good salaries. Due to this the teachers of Delhi changed the education system of government schools and today the education system of Delhi is being appreciated all over the world,” he said.

The AAP supremo further said that like Delhi, Punjab’s education system would be reformed and vacancies would be filled on a large scale on a merit basis and new posts of teachers would be created as per the need so that the unemployed who are struggling for jobs despite having qualifications can get employment.

Kejriwal said teachers should be in the classroom and not on dharnas and water tanks. He appealed to teachers of Punjab and other unemployed youth along with the people of Punjab sitting on dharnas-protests to give a chance to the AAP as the Congress, BJP and the Badals have been repeatedly tested.

Kejriwal said that with the formation of the AAP government in 2022, revolutionary reforms would be carried out in the government schools and education system of Punjab as shown in Delhi.