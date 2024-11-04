Two teenagers held in traffic personnel dragging incident in South West Delhi

Two teenagers were apprehended in connection with a hit-and-run case involving two Delhi Traffic Police personnel, who were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres on the bonnet of the SUV.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near the Ber Sarai traffic light, along Vedanta Desika Marg in South West Delhi, police said.

According to officials, the two injured personnel, a Sub Inspector (SI) and a head constable, were on traffic duty when the incident occurred.

The police had received a PCR call regarding the incident at the Kishangarh Police Station, and a team was dispatched to the scene immediately.

Preliminary reports suggest that around 7:45 PM, a car jumped a red light near Vedanta Desika Marg. The head constable signaled the SUV to stop, and initially, the driver complied.

However, when asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee. In the process, the two traffic personnel were dragged for about 20 metres before being hit and the car speeding away from the spot.

The injured officers were taken to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van, where they underwent a medical examination. Both the Sub Inspector and the head constable sustained minor injuries.

A case was registered at Kishangarh Police Station under charges including attempt to murder and obstruction of duty.

The police had traced the vehicle’s owner, Jai Bhagwan, resident of Vasant Kunj. While Bhagwan was not present during the incident, police investigations led to the detention of two minors involved in the act. The SUV involved in the incident has been recovered.