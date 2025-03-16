Two teenagers drown in Arambagh

A pall of gloom descended at Pursura after the death of two teenagers, who drowned in the river while having fun with other friends on the day of Holi, Friday.

Teenager Ujjan Hati, with his friends had stepped into the river Darkeswar near Daulatpur rail bridge of ward 15 in Pursura. After some time, his friends noticed that Ujjain was missing. Attracted by the hue and cry, locals gathered and the police after search operations fished out the body of Ujjan. After being rushed to the Arambagh hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

In another incident, Sagar Adak, a resident of Haragobindapur at Jamalpur also drowned. The teenager, who was on a visit to his maternal uncle’s house at Pursura, had stepped into the Damodar river with friends. While playing, he accidentally slipped into the depths of the river. The police carried out search operations and fished out the body.

Advertisement

The police said, those who don’t know swimming should not step alone into the river or any waterbody. They should always be accompanied by parents or elders.