Two shot dead in two separate incidents of firing in Delhi

Two persons were shot dead in two separate incidents in Delhi. One incident was reported from Mundka on Sunday while the other took place in North East Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday night.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old youth was shot dead in the Outer Delhi’s Mundka area when some unidentified assailant opened fire at him. Receiving a call about the incident that took place at the Mundka main red light, a team of police reached the spot and found the youth lying dead. He was later identified as Amit, a resident of Mundka, Delhi.

A police official said initial findings revealed that two bike-borne assailants arrived at the spot and allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim. They fired six bullets at the victim before fleeing the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was previously involved in a robbery case for which he was arrested. Was he associated with any gang is a matter of investigation, they added.

The police have registered a case in the incident and initiated the probe. More details are awaited.

In another incident that took place in Seelampur on Saturday night, the police received a complaint that three boys on a motorcycle allegedly fired at the complainant’s brother and his friend. One of the victims, the complainant’s brother Nadeem, succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to GTB Hospital.

Several incidents of firing have been reported from the capital in the recent past. In two other incidents of firing, one man was killed while two others were injured in North East Delhi, the police said.

The police have so far found three empty cartridges, a deformed metal piece, one pair of slippers, blood, and one motorbike associated with the alleged persons behind the crime.