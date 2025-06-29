Two robbers held for mugging US citizen from Amar Colony following encounter

Following a shootout, the Delhi Police arrested two robbers from Amar Colony for their alleged involvement in mugging a US citizen near Nehru Place, it said on Sunday.

According to the police, the duo, identified as Jatin (20) and Akshay Baithini (20), were intercepted at around 5:10 am on Saturday acting on a tip-off received about their movement through the DDA Astha Kunj Park.

“When they were asked to surrender, the two opened fire on the police team. In self-defense, the team retaliated by firing three rounds back at them, hitting both the suspects. They sustained injuries in their right legs,” said Aishwarya Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (South East).

She continued by saying, “Our team has confiscated a sophisticated pistol with two live rounds, a country-made katta with one round, and a stolen mobile from their possession.”

“The incident came to light on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when both the accused allegedly assaulted and robbed a U.S. citizen walking with a friend through Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place. The tourist, Pt Aradome Bela Kahn (28), sustained knife injuries to both hands,” the senior officer mentioned.

The complainant, a local and friend of the victim, told the police that the two assailants barged in and attacked Kahn with a sharp object and stole her mobile phone during the assault.

With this information, a case was registered at the Amar Colony police station under relevant sections of the BNS, including robbery and attemptedmurder.

During preliminary investigation into this case, the officers scanned CCTV footage and deployed informants across Garhi, Kalkaji, and Nehru Place. After days of surveillance, they zeroed in on the suspects on the early Sunday.

During interrogation, Jatin, with two cases of assault and robbery behind him, confessed to targeting isolated areas like parks and parking lots for easy prey. Eventually, the duo admitted they dropped out of school in the fifth grade and later turned to crime under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The police have confirmed that Akshay has no prior criminal record, but Jatin has a known history of violence. “They were planning another robbery at the time of their arrest,” they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Amar Colony Police Station. Further investigations are ongoing by the officers, the DCP stated.