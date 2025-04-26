Two new ‘Sakhi Niwas’ to come up in North-West Delhi and Shahdara, says CM

At a review meeting with the Department of Women and Child Development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that two new ‘Sakhi Niwas’ will come up in North West Delhi and Shahdara.

Moreover, the CM instructed officials to establish 500 New Palna centres in the capital, with focus on industrial areas, mandi, and construction sites.

Gupta also directed concerned officers to regularly visit Anganwadi centres to assess the condition of facilities at the grassroots level and undertake necessary improvements.

“Comprehensive renovation of Anganwadi centres has been mandated to ensure that they are safer, cleaner, and more child-friendly, aiming to provide nurturing, safe, and educational premises for every child,” she said.

The CM also reviewed the functioning of One Stop Centres (OSCs) and their role in enhancing women’s safety in Delhi and directed the department to ensure the effective operation of existing OSCs and emphasised the need to expedite the establishment of eleven additional OSCs — one in each district — to further strengthen women’s safety across the Capital.

“Currently, Delhi has 187 operational Palna Centres, which provide childcare and ensure safety for children. In light of growing needs, 500 New Palna centres will be established,” the CM added.

She stated that the objective of the Palna scheme is to provide quality crèche facilities in a safe and secure environment for children, nutritional support, health and cognitive development of children, growth monitoring, and immunisation.

Gupta mentioned that the empowerment of women and children is not merely achieved through policies, but through their effective and sensitive implementation. Every woman and every child is entitled to dignity and security.

The dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ will be realised only when our women and children are safe, empowered, and self-reliant, she added.