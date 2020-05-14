Two labourers were killed and more than a dozen critically injured in a collision of a bus and truck early on Thursday in Bihar’s Samastipur district. The condition of four of the injured have deteriorated since.

Station in-charge of Ujiarpur, Shambhunath Singh said two people died on the spot in the accident on National Highway 28 near Shankar Checkpost in Chandchair.

He said that according to the information received, the bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar with migrant labourers, when it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near Chandchair.

The driver of the truck has been absconding after the incident.