Two held for abduction and murder of youth over rivalry

Two people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a youth over old enmity, police said on Thursday.

A report about the disappearance of a person, named Sanjay, a resident of Chilla village, was received at the Mayur Vihar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.

While the investigation was underway, the case took a new turn when an unidentified body recovered from the Yamuna river, under the jurisdiction of Jamia Nagar Police station, resembled the physical description of the missing person. Later, his family members confirmed that it belonged to Sanjay, Dhania added.

Based on the discovery, a case of murder was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station and with the help of call detail record (CDR) of the deceased and technical analysis, two person, identified as Vicky and Amit, both resident of Chilla villager, were arrested, the official elaborated.

The accused disclosed that around 7 months ago, they had beaten up some residents of Chilla who were supported by the deceased. They too were beaten up by him and his friends.

Ever since, they were nursing a grudge against Sanjay and looking to avenge the humiliation. Eventually, when they got an opportunity, the duo kidnapped Sanjay from the community centre of Chilla Village, took him to Yamuna Khadar on a motorcycle, and stoned him to death, the cop said.