Two held as cops unearth drug cartel in city

Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested for distributing restricted drugs across the nation with the seizure of naro-substance worth Rs 4 crore. The arrested individuals Santan Goswami and Ikechukwu (Nigerian national) were involved in distributing Ecstasy tablets and MDMA powder, both used as stimulant and hallucinogen drugs.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said “The seized contraband has been traced to suppliers in Delhi-NCR, with connections to distribution channels extending to Himachal and Goa, indicating a complex inter-state nexus”. He added that the cops acting on a tip-off intercepted them near Kalibari apartment, Gol Market, and held them in possession of 33 grams of MDMA powder. Based on this a case under NDPS Act was registered at police station Crime Branch.

The additional DCP said that during search of the Nigerian national’s rented apartment, four parcel tracking IDs were discovered which were examined and it was revealed that the parcels were dispatched from abroad.

His main source is named as Frank, an African national and the discovered parcels tracking IDs are linked with the Foreign Post Office. These four parcels contained 6790 Ecstasy Tablets weighing 3.037 Kg worth Rs 4 crore, Bhatia added.

To further its ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against drugs, Delhi Police is determined to root out the menace of drugs and is constantly striking upon the Inter-state and international drug traffickers, the official said.