Two girls gang-raped on pretext of govt job

Two females allege that they were gang-raped by two youngsters in Noida sector 63 under the pretence of providing them with government jobs, police said on Thursday.

The victims claim that when they resisted the accused’s attempts, they were beaten up.

According to authorities, all four were inebriated when they were hauled to the police station, where they caused a three-hour commotion. The girls’ statements were later recorded.

“They were given alcohol and then raped by the accused. People gathered outside their room when they heard the disturbance and summoned the cops. We then arrived and transported everyone to the police station “The cops stated.

The girls told the police that the accused had summoned them under the guise of a job interview in the government sector.

According to Ilamaran, the additional DCP of Central Noida, action will be done based on the preliminary investigation.

(with inputs from IANS)