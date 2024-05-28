Two-day conclave on climate change concludes at IIT Delhi

The two-day conclave on climate change organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Tuesday.

The conclave brought together experts from all over India to dwell on the need for developing foundational models in artificial intelligence (AI) for climate modeling in the Indian context, quality control of data and improving climate predictions as well as strengthening interactions with people for better climate adaptation solutions.

Addressing the conclave, Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST said, “The two missions of DST- the National Mission for Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) and National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change (NMSKCC) have led to significant progress in terms of supporting 19 CoEs and 37 major R&D programs over the years.”

He highlighted the need to focus more on developing foundational models in AI in the Indian context.”

Releasing the draft executive summary of ‘District Level Climate Risk Assessment for India’, the Secretary said that indigenous climate models based on data will provide better understanding for addressing climate change.

“Collective efforts towards a holistic approach involving researchers from multiple disciplines and a range of stakeholders can help address the ongoing challenges of climate change and its effect on agriculture, water and the environment,” he said.

Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Advisor at DST, dwelled upon the inception and evolution of DST’s climate change programme, the interventions brought about in the National Actions Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC), and the process of developing and mentoring climate change science and adaptation R&D programmes all over the country.

Anita Gupta, Head of Climate, Energy, and Sustainable Technology (CEST), DST, emphasised the urgency for solutions to the climate change problem given that 40 percent of the world’s population was already vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Several other climate change experts from IIT Delhi, IIT Bhubaneswar, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, Kashmir University, University of Allahabad, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, India Meteorological Department, among others participated in the conclave.