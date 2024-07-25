Delhi govt working on project with IIT for AI-driven route for mohalla buses

The Delhi government is working on a project with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solution to mark the routes of Mohalla buses, said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Thursday.

The data-based system will provide information of key areas and based on this, the frequency of Mohalla buses will be decided for the betterment of last-mile connectivity.

The minister announced that currently a team of 32 Assistant Traffic Inspectors (ATI) has been formed which is further divided into four zones and each zone has two teams of four ATI. Their primary goal is to go on-site to understand the practical challenges of operating 9-meter Mohalla buses on routes in Delhi. Additionally, the team will also gather input from the public on initiating new routes in these areas, added Gehlot.

Advertisement

The IIT Delhi will develop a model to identify the areas that are less connected with the existing transport modes. It will assess this through real-time transit data taken from various transport modes available in the area and through this under-served areas having high footfall will be marked.

Further using the developed model, efficient routes for the Mohalla buses will be assigned. This route allotment will use an AI-based routing algorithm. The model will be capable of handling variable passenger loads and will maximize coverage. The algorithm will also use the existing transit network and will take various factors such as travel time, ticket cost, and other passenger-friendly data.

Post the route design, IIT-Delhi will provide support to the Delhi Transport Department in monitoring and optimizing the routes.