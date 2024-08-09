Triumph of truth: AAP after SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

Top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh on Friday hailed the Supreme Court (SC) after it granted bail to former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and called it triumph of truth.

Reacting to the Apex court granting bail to Sisodia, Sunita, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “There is delay in God’s house, not darkness.”

Punjab Chief Minister Mann termed Sisodia’s bail victory of truth.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Mann wrote, “Manish Sisodia’s bail is a victory of truth.”

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Singh said, “This is the victory of truth.”

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, “The BJP-led central government repeatedly tried to harass us, but today we have got a big victory.”

“There was no fact or truth in this case (excise policy), yet our leaders were forcibly kept in jail. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months. Will Prime Minister Modi and BJP give an account of these 17 months of his life? ,” Singh said.

The MP added, “These 17 months could have been used to build more schools in Delhi and provide better education to children. These people wasted 17 precious months of Manish Sisodia’s life by implicating him in a fake case and torturing him physically and mentally. We have been saying from day one that there is nothing in this case. The people of the country and Delhi will answer this.”

“Our leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. We hope that they will also get justice soon and that they will also be released. This decision of the Supreme Court is a tight slap on the face of the dictatorship of the Centre. The BJP people are even ready to kill him by getting him strangulated. BJP is a party full of hatred and contempt. There is a dictatorship in their behaviour and mentality,” he asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said, “Manish Sisodia presented a great model of education in the entire country, but the dictatorial government of this country kept him in jail for 17 months without any facts and evidence in a fake case. Today the truth has won.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a post on X wrote, “The entire nation rejoices today as the hero of Delhi’s education revolution, Manish Sisodia, has been granted bail. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

“Manish bhai was kept behind bars for 530 days. His crime being that he dreamt of giving a bright future to the poor.Dear children, your Manish Uncle is coming back,” he said.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi also took to the X and wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled but not defeated.”

“The Supreme Court has set an important example for the judiciary of the entire country today. From the comments made by the Supreme Court on personal liberty, all the High Courts and lower courts of the country should learn that bail is the right of every person, while jail is just an exception,” senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

In response to a question on Sisodia whether he will able to work normally after his bail, Bharadwaj said, “Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail only for election campaigning, while Manish Sisodia has got regular bail. Because he remained in jail for so long, but to date not a single case has been proved against him. Therefore, till the trial is on, he cannot be kept in jail. After getting bail, he will do all his work in a normal way.”