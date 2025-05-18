Treated water going waste, govt failed to meet water demand: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Sunday, alleged that the government has failed to meet the water demand as a result of which the city is in the grip of scarcity while a lot of treated sewage water is going waste due to lack of storage facility.

Citing an RTI report, Yadav said the city requires 1,290 mgd (million gallons per Day) of water but the actual production is only 990 mgd, of which 52 per cent either goes unutilized or pilfered.

According to the government’s reply, he said till April 30, 2025, 811 complaints were received about residents getting dirty water and 1,835 about not getting Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water at all.

The DJB has a capacity to store only 11.6 per cent of the treated sewage water i.e 94mgd out of the 604mgd, with the rest of the water going to waste due to lack of storage capacity. However, of this 94mgd treated water, 81mgd is used for horticulture and the rest for cooling the power plants.

“DJB has neither the storage capacity to utilize the treated sewage water, nor has it succeeded in getting fresh water from neighbouring BJP-ruled States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to meet the total water demands of Delhi,” he said.

Yadav pointed out that the BJP had promised in its Assembly election manifesto that they will not make any excuses nor will they blame others for the problems related to Delhi’s health, traffic, electricity, water, transport, and will find effective solutions by collaborating with the neighbouring states. Sadly, they failed to keep the promise and hence the people of Delhi are experiencing severe water shortage.