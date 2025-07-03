Transformer blast near AIIMS Trauma Centre sparks fire; no casualties

A transformer exploded followed by a fire near the Trauma Centre of the AIIMS on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The officer added that no casualties were reported in this incident.

The DFS officials said, “After receiving a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm, we immediately rushed eight fire tenders to the spot to control the situation. The firefighters eventually doused the blaze by 3:55 pm, confirming that no one was injured,” he said in his statement.

A fire officer further mentioned that, when their teams reached the spot, the staff of the AIIMS fire unit was already trying to bring the blaze under control. “We immediately deployed the eight fire tenders, and it took 30 to 40 minutes to douse the flames completely,” he added.

In a statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, “We would like to inform you that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control.”

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries, no material loss and no disruption to the institute’s operations. All functions at the centre are operating normally,” the statement read.