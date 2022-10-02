Child killed for ‘human sacrifice to Lord Shiva’ in South Delhi

A 6-year-old child was allegedly killed in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, in the name of ‘Human Sacrifice’ to Shiv Shankar (Lord Shiva).

Two men, after consuming ‘Ganja’ calling it ‘Bhole ka Prasad’, slit the child’s throat, while performing Pooja rituals. It was revealed that the child was sacrificed by the accused persons to get prosperity in their life.

The incident is said to be in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in the premises of an under-construction Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony.

Both the accused were apprehended from the spot and have been handed over to the local police. They have been identified as Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar, and both hail from Bihar. They were working at the construction site as cement cutters along with the parents of the deceased child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) South, Chandan Chaudhary said, “An information about the incident was received at around 12.40 am in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Lodhi Colony police station. The caller, Assistant Commandant, Sh R.K.Jhangir informed that two boys have cut the neck of a child at a construction site located at CGO Complex, near CBI building, and both the boys have been apprehended.”

“On the information a police team along with senior police officials reached at the spot, where a dead body of a child was found lying inside the construction site with visible injury mark on his neck and head. The place was claimed to the Jhuggi of the accused persons, who were apprehended with the blood stained knife used as weapon of offense” the DCP said.

The body of the deceased child was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and on the statement of Ashok Kumar (father of the deceased), a case under relevant sections was registered at the police station and both the accused were arrested.

As stated by the complainant, almost all the labors used to stay at the construction site in their respective jhuggies. On Saturday night, the women of the labor family were singing bhajan after dinner.

Meanwhile, Ashok realised that his son Dharmender was missing and started searching for him. While searching for his son, he saw blood oozing from the Jhuggi of the accused. Suspecting some foul play, he pushed the door and went inside to eventually discover that his son drenched in blood was being pushed beneath the cot.

He apprehended both the accused with the help of other laborers and CRPF personnel deployed nearby. The accused persons were highly intoxicated, when they were caught.

Could have sacrificed two more…

According to a source, the deceased child identified as Dharmender, was one of the three children of the complainant Ashok Kumar. One son is elder to the deceased and another one is a 2-years-old daughter.

If sources are to be believed both the accused were performing some Pooja rituals of Shiv Shankar in their jhuggi. They consumed ‘Ganja’ before committing the crime and they wanted to sacrifice two more children, but were caught before that.

During the disclosure statement, the accused persons admitted that after consuming Prasad (Ganja) of Lord Shiva he went to the place where the women were singing, and asked for Aggarbatti, but they refused.

According to the accused Vijay, he came back to his Jhuggi and he got the illusion that Lord Shiva was asking for the sacrifice of a child. At once, he took the child Dharmendra to his jhuggi, while he was going to his jhuggi and both of them murdered the child by cutting his throat. They even caused him a head injury.