Traditional fervour and gaiety and mark Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Delhi

The national capital came alive to the festivities of Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters with the streets adorned with colourful decorations, and markets abuzz with activity as the residents celebrated the occasion.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, siblings across the city exchanged rakhis, gifts, and heartfelt greetings, reinforcing the timeless traditions of love, protection, and familial unity. Temples saw increased footfall and various community events were organized, adding to the joyous spirit that enveloped the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the day by celebrating with schoolchildren from various schools in Delhi at his residence. Many leaders across the party lines too celebrated the sacred festival by getting rakhis tied to their hands and promised to protect their sisters.

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her Raksha Bandhan wishes to the citizens, highlighting the festival’s significance in strengthening love, trust, and the protection of women’s rights. She urged citizens to pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in society.

There were adequate arrangements made by the state public transport department, including the Delhi Metro and state transport buses deployed to commute within the city. However, due to the rush several buses and metro trains reported overcrowding.

Throughout the city, various events and activities added to the festive spirit. Several students from Delhi University celebrated by tying rakhis to passersby, including people of different communities, at Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid too celebrated the festival echoing peace and harmony.

Delhi’s markets and shops were abuzz with activity as they embraced the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with great enthusiasm. Popular shopping destinations like Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, and Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market were adorned with festive decorations, attracting crowds of shoppers looking for the perfect rakhi and gifts.

Known for its extensive collection of rakhis, Sadar Bazaar offered everything from traditional silk thread rakhis to designer ones adorned with stones and religious symbols. The vibrant atmosphere and variety made it a must-visit for Raksha Bandhan shopping. While the historic market in Chandani Chowk was filled with vendors selling beautifully handcrafted rakhis. From simple threads to intricately designed rakhis with pearls and beads, Chandni Chowk caters to all tastes and budgets. Also, for those seeking a blend of traditional and contemporary rakhis, Connaught Place offers a curated selection, including designer rakhis made from precious metals and stones.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a significant festival in India that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The term “Raksha Bandhan” literally translates to “the bond of protection,” symbolizing the protective relationship shared between siblings.

It is deeply rooted in Indian culture and tradition and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, transcending regional and cultural boundaries. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred thread) around their brothers’ wrists which symbolises their love and prayers for their brothers’ well-being. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters throughout their lives.