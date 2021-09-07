TN earned Rs 33,811 crore revenue from liquor sales

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC), with its 5,402 liquor retail vending outlets, earned a sum of Rs 33,811.14 crore tax revenue for the state government last fiscal.

Moving the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji said that TASMAC fetched a tax revenue of Rs 33,811.14 crore last fiscal, up from Rs.33,133.24 crore earned in FY20.

During the current fiscal, the TASMAC revenue, till July 31, stood at about Rs 7,907.61 crore.

To encourage cashless transactions, point of sale (POS) machines have been installed in all the retail outlets for payment of sales amount by electronic mode.

Senthilbalaji also said the government has set up a Rs 5 crore fund for enabling reformed illicit liquor makers to pursue a different profession.