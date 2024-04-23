Tihar has become torture chamber for Kejriwal, claims Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday claimed that Tihar jail has become a “torture” chamber for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also alleged that Kejriwal is being kept under the surveillance of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Lieutenant Governor (LG) office.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, the senior AAP leader said, “The Tihar Jail of Delhi has become a torture chamber for Arvind Kejriwal. He is being kept under the surveillance of PMO and (Delhi) LG office 24 hours a day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office watch what Arvind Kejriwal is doing 24 hours a day by accessing the CCTV link.”

“Why is there so much surveillance ? What are you seeing Modi ji ? What do you want to see ? You want to see whether Arvind Kejriwal got medicine or not, whether he got food or not, how much he is reading, writing and sleeping. You want to see whether he got insulin or not, how sick he is, whether his kidneys, liver got damaged or not, whether his health deteriorated or not. Are you monitoring how much his morale comes down, how much he bends?,” he said.

Singh, who is also the AAP MP in Rajya Sabha said, “You (PM Modi)have also engaged an LG, his office in the same work. The LG of Delhi is leaving aside the work of the people of Delhi and is busy seeing how much harassment and torture Kejriwal is being subjected to. He is working 24 hours a day on this, and he is also devoting his full attention to this.”

“Modi ji, what enmity do you have against Kejriwal who arranged good education for the children of Delhi, who organized pilgrimage for the elderly of Delhi, made electricity free, made water free. You want to bring down the morale of that Kejriwal who left the job of IRS”, he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Singh further said, “You are monitoring that person, a three-time elected Chief Minister, through CCTV 24 hours. Great dictators have left the world, your power will also have to go, the whole country is watching your atrocities.”

“I want to tell you that if you want to compete with Kejriwal, then do politics of work, build a lot of schools, hospitals, roads; reduce inflation, work for the safety of women in the country. You should worry about youth employment, farmers’ suicides, women’s safety, and how the country will move forward,” he added.