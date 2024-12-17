Three held for killing youth with stone in South Delhi to avenge assault

Three people were arrested for killing a youth with a stone piece in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar, the police said on Tuesday.

Monu Thapa, 21, was found murdered in a park near the slum area of Sector-4 Pushp Vihar early on December 12 with injuries on his face and a blood-stained stone was found at the scene of the crime.

Following the murder, a case was registered at the Saket police station and an investigation was launched; an official said adding that the suspects, Abhishek, Babu and Saurav were identified based on the CCTV footage analysis and were subsequently apprehended.

The official mentioned that the motive behind the murder was to avenge an assault on Babu by the deceased during an altercation with him. A case was registered against him after the assault. However, Babu claimed that the deceased continued to threaten him and his family. Hence, he, along with his associates, planned and executed the murder.