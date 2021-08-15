Three children drown in HP’s Solan distt

Three children were on Sunday drowned in a small rivulet in the Nalagarh area of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh after they were swept away in a strong current of water while bathing.

However, two of them were saved by locals while one is still missing and efforts were on to locate him.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokhta said the three kids were bathing in Deoli Khad in the Nalagarh area of Solan district when suddenly the water level of the rivulet increased.

The children were swept away in the strong current of the water, out of which 2 children were saved by the locals and were sent for medical treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

One child is still missing and a search and rescue operation had been launched by the NDRF and local police to locate him, he added.