Thousands of villagers accuse Delhi govt of neglect at Mahapanchayat

In the run-up to the Delhi legislative assembly elections, farmers and the residents of all the city’s 360 villages opened a front condemning the prolonged neglect of the rural population, and have decided that they will support only those who could resolve their crucial issues.

In continuation of the Delhi Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra, a movement to save the city’s rural belt, thousands of villagers gathered at Mangolpur Kalan in North West Delhi to hold a “Mahapanchayat” under the leadership of north India’s largest Khap Palam 360. They concluded the meeting with a resolution to support only those political leaders or parties who will come forward and work for solving long-pending problems of the entire 360 villages of the city. Residents of Delhi’s 360 villages, who had gathered in a large number, have expressed displeasure over government’s neglect towards the entire rural belt and scores of issues, big and small, affecting their day-to-day life.

Chief of the Sarv Khap, Surender Solanki, said the city has been developed on the lands of the 360 villages, which have also contributed to the city’s growth. However, for a long time the same villages have been deprived of basic amenities. He alleged that the gram sabha land acquired for urbanization has also not been put into use for the benefit of the natives but for various other purposes. Solanki said the promises made by the government of house tax waiver for the rural belt also remains pending as it has not been notified so far.

Similarly, he said almost all the city’s villages are facing dire civic woes at the moment with broken roads, overflowing sewers, lack of drainage system, no common or play areas for children, and potable water supply issues, etc. The villagers had earlier decided to boycott the assembly polls. But now they have said they are going to extend their support and welcome only those who will address and solve their problems.