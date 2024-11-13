Third shooter involved in Nangloi, Alipur firing incident held

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a third shooter in connection with the November 4 shooting outside two shops at Nangloi and Alipur area of outer Delhi after a brief exchange of fire.

“He is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a police officer said, adding, a motorcycle that he was riding and two firearms had been seized from him.

The Crime Branch had already arrested two sharp shooters associated with the Gogi Gang, following a brief encounter from Narela area in Outer Delhi on November 5.

The 30-year old Ram Nivas alias Mogli, was held near the Shahbad Dairy area following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot injury on his leg.

The incident occurred on November 4, when three bike borne assailants fired outside the shops of two property dealers at Nangloi and Alipur, allegedly under the instructions of gangsters Deepak Boxer, who currently runs the Gogi gang.

Earlier on Tuesday, a gang member who provided financial aid and safe escape route to the shooters in the two extortion related firing incidents of Chhawla and Paschim Vihar was held from Najafgarh area of South West Delhi.

The arrest also resulted in getting critical information about the organized crime network including structure and operational tactics, which are designed to evade arrest of other members of the gang, which has always been a challenge to law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime syndicates