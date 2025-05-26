Tensions escalate in DU: ABVP holds Yatra, NSUI alleges vandalism

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest march at Delhi University on Monday, which the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) condemned as an act of vandalism by the saffron-affiliated organization.

The incident comes in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit to the DU campus last week.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had visited Delhi University to interact with students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

Advertisement

Reacting to the ABVP yatra, NSUI President Varun Choudhary posted on X: “ABVP’s vandalism at the DUSU office is a result of frustration—because NSUI’s DUSU officials, Raunak Khatri and Lokesh Chaudhary, have consistently raised their voices for improving DU college infrastructure and advocating for Dalit, Adivasi, and backward students.”

“The ABVP, which represents the government-backed RSS ideology, never speaks up about real student or academic issues. NSUI will continue to amplify the voice of students and will respond strongly to every anti-student force,” the post added.

Commenting on the yatra, DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal said:

“The incident on 22 May was not just personal for me—it concerns the dignity and pride of every female student. Despite being an elected representative, the treatment I received is a direct attack on democracy. The students of Delhi University will not tolerate such a mentality.”

In a related development, Rishab Choudhary, an ABVP leader and former presidential candidate in the 2024–25 DUSU elections, posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen applying cow dung to the nameplate and office of the DUSU president.

“Khatri put cow dung in the principal’s office and also misbehaved with professors. Today, I am applying it in his office,” Choudhary is heard saying in the video.