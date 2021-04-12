Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the government will set up temporary Covid care facilities across the city amid the rising wave of Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

“We will set-up Covid care centres at different places as per the need,” he stated.

Jain assured that the number of Covid beds is being constantly expanded. “The government had increased nearly 5,000 beds in the last week of which around 50 per cent are vacant while the numbers are being escalated further. Around 2 per cent of beds in Delhi government’s Covid care centres are occupied while the rest are vacant,” he added.

The minister also shared that a record number of Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while in view of rising Covid-19 active caseload in the city, Jain appealed to people to step out of their home only when necessary.

“Delhi recorded 10,774 positive COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.43%. In the last 24 hours, we’ve conducted 1,14,288 COVID-19 tests. As per reports, COVID cases have increased exponentially both in India as well as in Delhi. I appeal to everyone to stay at home and step out only when necessary,” he said.

Jain also informed that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to expand bed capacity in the central government-run hospitals as well. “We have requested the Centre to increase Covid beds in Central government hospitals. Currently, 1,090 COVID beds are available at Central Government hospitals, which was more than 4,000 in November 2020,” he said.