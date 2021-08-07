Telangana CM asks officials to protect state’s share in river waters

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday asked the officials to work with a commitment to protect the state’s share in river waters.

At a high-level meeting with top officials, he asked officials to protect the interests of the Telangana farmers and made it clear that there is no question of backtracking on the issue.

The meeting was held on the strategy to be adopted by the Telangana government against the backdrop of the Central government fixing the jurisdiction of the Krishna Godavari Boards through a gazette notification.

The meeting had an in-depth review of the verdicts given by the Bachawat Tribunal and Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on the rightful and legal share of allocation of waters as a right to the Telangana. The meeting also reviewed the items in the Centre’s gazette notification, as well as the allocation of water for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

The CM directed the officials concerned to strongly put forth the arguments on behalf of the state in the Board meetings. It was decided to meet again on Sunday to discuss the matter.

Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM’s Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar, E-in-Cs Muralidhar, Hariram, OSD to CM Sridhar Deshpande, former Advocate General Ramakrishna Reddy, senior advocate Ravinder Rao, and other officials participated in the meeting.