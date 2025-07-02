Teenager drinks acid after boyfriend refuses to marry her; accused held

A 19-year-old teenager attempted suicide by consuming acid after allegedly being sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a man in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday.

Officers said that they received information from Spinal Injuries Hospital authorities regarding a suicide attempt by a teenager who had consumed acid.

With this info, the investigating officer reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case (MLC) of the sufferer. She was declared unfit to provide a statement to the cops.

As part of the investigation, the crime team was called to the crime scene to inspect the spot, and the acid bottle was seized, a senior officer said.

A preliminary inquiry into the case revealed that the victim’s relationship with a man named Rihan had contributed to her depression. On the day when the incident happened, her family members were not at home, and she was alone.

At around 4:45 PM, after she consumed acid, one of the neighbours saw her suffer and took her to the hospital. Later, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical treatment.

Subsequently, the victim’s mother submitted a written complaint at Vasant Kunj South police station alleging that Rihan had sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of marriage and blackmailed her with objectionable pictures.

The complainant also provided the victim’s mobile, containing several voice recordings of the accused that supported the allegation against him.

“The SDM of Vasant Vihar was informed, and the Tehsildar visited Safdarjung Hospital to record the victim’s statement, but she was again declared unfit for a statement,” the police added.

A report was submitted recommending analysis of the phone and action as per law. Upon analysis, recordings corroborating the complaint were found in her phone.

The cops have got their hands on the accused, and an FIR under the relevant sections of the BNS has been registered against him, the officer mentioned.

Rihan (25), a resident of Shankar Camp in Ranpuri Pahadi, was previously working as a loader at an airport but is currently unemployed.