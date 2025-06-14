Man fatally stabbed in central Kolkata, attacker on the run

A man was fatally stabbed and a teenager critically injured in a knife attack in Kolkata’s Beninandan Street area under Kalighat police station on Friday afternoon.

Police suspect it to be a fallout of a heated altercation involving a local businessman. The deceased, Soumen Ghora, a resident of Howrah and manager at a jewellery shop in Kalighat, was stabbed multiple times in the chest, abdomen, and neck allegedly by a local youth, identified as Asesh Sarkar alias Piklu. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. in one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods, sparking panic among residents and traders. According to police, Ghora had stepped out of the shop—currently under renovation—after hearing a commotion between the driver of a construction debris truck and a local businessman, Sandeep Agarwal. The truck had reportedly hit Agarwal’s storefront while reversing on the narrow street, damaging part of the structure.

Advertisement

Witnesses said Sarkar, known in the locality and reportedly facing multiple extortion charges, arrived at the scene and joined the argument. Ghora tried to intervene but was allegedly attacked by Sarkar with a sharp weapon in full public view. In a shocking twist, Sarkar’s teenage son, Ankur, reportedly attempted to restrain his father from fleeing the scene but was also attacked and left critically injured. Ankur is currently undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital, where doctors described his condition as “very serious.” Soumen Ghora was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Sarkar fled the scene immediately after the attack. A manhunt has been launched, and senior officers confirmed that teams have been deployed to track his whereabouts.

Advertisement

“Multiple criminal complaints, including extortion, have been registered against the accused in the past,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity. The daylight murder has sent shockwaves through the Kalighat neighbourhood, where shops downed shutters following the incident. An investigation is ongoing.