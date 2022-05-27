Teenage boy stuck in 90 feet deep borewell rescued in 15 minutes in Rajasthan

A 12-year old boy who fell into a farm’s 250 feet deep borewell and was stuck at 90 feet on Thursday was rescued by local people by a “Desi Jugaad” in just 15 minutes at Tavav village in Rajasthan’s Jalore district.

The victim Nimbaram Choudhary playing outside his home in absence of his parents coincidentally fell into the open and dried out well and stuck at 90 feet.

The NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to the village but before any digging operations could take off, the local jugaad experts inserted “three plastic pipes and a net” operated by a rope into the iron pipe made borewell and caught hold of the victim, and pulled him out safely, an official of SDM Jaswantpura told SNS when contacted.

During the rescue operation, the victim was supplied oxygen through a tube and a microscopic camera was also fixed with the plastic pipes.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital for a general check-up, where he was said to be out of danger.

One Madharam Suthar who was known as a borewell jugaad expert was thanked and petted by the villagers, and the Jalore district officials.