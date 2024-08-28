Tantric’ held for raping a minor on pretext of curing her ailing father

A 52-year-old person claiming to be a ‘tantric’ has been arrested for raping a minor on the pretext of curing his ailing father suffering from chronic disease in Delhi’s Kanjhawala, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the local team received a PCR call regarding the molestation of a 12-year-old girl at Police Station Kanjhawala on Tuesday. Following the call, a team reached JJ Colony, Sawda where the victim reported the incident.

The victim stated to the cops that a ‘tantric’ allured her on account of performing some ‘tantra’ to cure the illness of her father, who is suffering from a chronic disease.

She along with her sister went to the ‘tantric’ where the accused sent her sister back and kept her for the rituals.

The ‘tantric’ then took her to a graveyard and raped her. The accused also gave the girl Rs 51 after the rape and told her not to inform anyone; otherwise her father would die.

It came to light after the girl was suffering from pain and was taken to a hospital. The victim then narrated the whole incident to her family members.

Based on the complaint a case was registered against the black magic practitioner at Kanjhawala Police Station under sections of BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The victim was also medically examined at the SGM Hospital.

The cops stated that the accused Mohammad Sharif has been arrested. Further investigation in the matter is going on.