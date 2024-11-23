Suspect apprehended after fatal stabbing of Police Constable in Delhi

A 20-year-old man was arrested for fatally stabbing a Delhi Police constable on Saturday night during patrolling duty in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri area. Two accomplices remain at large, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Sain said that the suspect, Deepak, was apprehended by a Crime Branch team in Govindpuri.

“He sustained a bullet wound in his leg when he opened fire at the arresting team near the DDA flats in the afternoon. A sophisticated weapon was recovered from him,” Sain added.

The victim, 28-year-old Constable Kiran Pal, was posted at Govindpuri Police Station. He was on night patrol when he stopped three individuals riding a scooter.

According to police, the trio initially threw stones at the constable in an attempt to flee, but Pal managed to block their escape by positioning his bike in front of their scooter. He then took the scooter’s keys and questioned the suspects.

An argument ensued during which one of the accused pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed the constable before fleeing the scene.

Earlier in the day, a team from the Govindpuri Police Station, along with a mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, visited the crime scene to gather evidence.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts to locate the two absconding associates are ongoing, police said.

This incident comes less than two months after another Delhi Police constable lost his life on September 29. The 30-year-old constable was struck and dragged for 10 meters by a speeding car in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area.